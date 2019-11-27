Are you snowed in? Worried that you won't make it out this weekend for all the hottest black Friday shopping deals? Don't worry — I've got all of the best gift ideas right here for the Minnesota sports team in your life.

For example, the Vikings — A return to Rhodes closed.

It's strange to say this based on recent history and all the investments the Vikings have made there, but one of the shakiest parts of this year's 8-3 team has been its pass defense. In Football Outsiders' DVOA efficiency rankings, the Vikings are just 16th in pass defense (they were fifth and fourth the past two seasons, by comparison).

There's plenty of depth, but their three most-used corners (Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mike Hughes) all have subpar coverage grades. If the Vikings are serious about a deep playoff run, a return to the "Rhodes closed" status of past years will be key.

