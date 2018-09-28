Where to start? On the plus side, Kirk Cousins turned in another solid passing game in Week 4, played Thursday night on the road against the Rams. But once again the Vikings defense left a lot to be desired - allowing Jared Goff to tie a record for an opponent with five TD passes. Many questions need to be answered and addressed on defense before the team next takes the field Oct. 7 at defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia.

Here's postgame reaction from L.A., from Star Tribune Vikings writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer.

Video (05:57): Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' defensive lapses in the team's 38-31 loss to the Rams.

Video (01:23): Receiver Adam Thielen said the Vikings' "fight is the positive" after the offense went toe-to-toe with the potent Rams in a 38-31 loss.