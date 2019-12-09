game balls
Danielle Hunter, Vikings defensive end
Hunter became the youngest player (25 years, 40 days) in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks after he got to Detroit quarterback David Blough three times, all in the first half.
Harrison Smith, Vikings safety
Pro Bowler helped limit the Lions to 231 yards with an interception and a tackle for loss.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback
Completed 24 of 30 passes for 242 yards, had no turnovers, and was sacked only once to put together a 111.4 quarterback rating.
