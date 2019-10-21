Numbers

2 Times Kirk Cousins has passed for four touchdowns in consecutive games. In addition to accomplishing the feat in Week 6 vs. the Eagles and Sunday vs. the Lions, Cousins threw four TDs while with the Washington Redskins in back-to-back games against the Bills and Eagles in December of 2015.

147 Games Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford needed to surpass 40,000 passing yards, the fastest in NFL history. The previous record was 151 games by Matt Ryan. Stafford is the 21st quarterback to reach the mark.

309 Receiving yards for Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the past two weeks, collecting 167 (and three TDs) against the Eagles and 142 against the Lions. He had 253 yards total in the first five weeks of the season.