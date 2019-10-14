Eric Kendricks is on pace to lead the Vikings in tackles for a fifth consecutive season, and games like Sunday’s 38-20 win against the Eagles could bring him his first Pro Bowl recognition.

The veteran linebacker had 10 tackles, a split sack, two pass deflections and a forced fumble. That’s the type of “damage” he wants to cause weekly, and if a Pro Bowl nod finally comes — it comes. If not, Kendricks said it’s just “an afterthought” because he has long felt overlooked.

“I always feel like I’m just a little underrated,” Kendricks said Monday. “That’s just how it’s going to be. I go out and try to be the best person I can be and try to accomplish things I’ve never accomplished before. [The Pro Bowl] being one of them, it’s on the list of things to do.”

Kendricks, tabbed as an undersized second-round linebacker out of UCLA in 2015, said being overlooked has been “kind of my life story” and that he “kind of loves it, honestly.”

He rebounded from early struggles in coverage against the Eagles, which linebackers coach Adam Zimmer likened to “rookie Eric” on the sideline, according to head coach Mike Zimmer. But Kendricks found a disruptive groove and made big plays in the second half.

“Early in the game, he wasn’t very good in coverage a couple times,” Mike Zimmer said. “Then he got settled down and got back to playing really well. He just has to stay disciplined in his coverage. We’re asking him to do a lot of things because he’s a talented guy.”

Eric Kendricks, right, and Mackensie Alexander combined to sack Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday.

Kendricks wasn’t overlooked in college, however — he won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2014.

‘Help his confidence’

Running back Dalvin Cook said Sunday he was “proud” of receiver Stefon Diggs for “sticking in there, because we haven’t been getting him the ball as much” before his three-touchdown game against the Eagles. While Zimmer said he doesn’t see the big day changing Diggs, it could ease concerns about his role in the offense.

“I don’t think it’s going to change how he is,” Zimmer said. “He always plays with a lot of energy, a lot of emotion. I think it’ll help his confidence knowing that he’s going to get some balls. As long as he stays disciplined in his route running and all those things, he’s going to continue to get a lot of balls.”

Morgan eligible to practice

Zimmer did not send an optimistic message Monday about tight end David Morgan, who is eligible to practice this week for the first time since starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The Vikings have five weeks to return Morgan to the practice field, at which point a three-week clock starts on their decision to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he doesn’t practice within five weeks, by NFL rule Morgan — dealing with knee issues — will have to be shelved for the rest of the season.

“I don’t know where he’s at in that area,” Zimmer said.

Holding up

Quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit just four times (one sack) by the Eagles defense despite an aggressive game plan by coordinator Kevin Stefanski to roll out the intermediate-to-deep passing game. Cousins attempted 13 passes at least 15 yards downfield, which surpassed the previous season high of eight in Green Bay. They did so while relying on two backups, guard Dakota Dozier and left tackle Rashod Hill, whom were credited with communicating well against a talented Eagles front.

“It gives you a chance when everybody’s on the same page,” tackle Brian O’Neill said. “Garrett [Bradbury] put us in great positions all day. His calls were very clear. Just from my end, my communication with Dakota was spot on.”