Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor careless driving on July 26, just two days before the team’s first practice of training camp in Eagan.

Williams, 25, was arrested in Edina on the morning of May 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to court records. He was pulled over after an officer clocked him speeding at 81 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone.

Williams was charged with three misdemeanors: fourth-degree DWI, careless driving and speeding. Fourth-degree DWI in Minnesota means it’s a first-time offense with a blood-alcohol content below 0.16, twice the legal limit.

The DWI and speeding charges were dismissed when he entered an amended plea July 26 of guilty to careless driving. Williams was sentenced to one year of probation and 30 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse, but served just one day, with the remaining 29 days set aside for one year, provided that he does not repeat his offense or other driving-related offenses.

The Vikings re-signed Williams in January after he spent much of last season on the practice squad. He’s taken a handful of snaps at linebacker Anthony Barr’s strong-side spot while Barr has nursed an injury during training camp. Williams played 19 snaps against the Broncos on Saturday during the preseason opener.

Williams was a fifth-round pick by the Lions in 2016 out of Georgia Southern.