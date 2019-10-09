Dan Bailey’s four field goals during the Vikings’ 28-10 win in New York last Sunday was good enough to make him the franchise’s first NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in two years.

Bailey earned the honor Wednesday after he was good from 31, 32, 45 and 48 yards away against the Giants.

He’s the first Vikings player to be named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week since kicker Kai Forbath went 6 for 6 against the Ravens in Week 7, 2017. It was also the first time Bailey made four field goals in a game since December 2017.

Bailey, the 31-year-old former Pro Bowler, has put training camp issues behind him. He’s made seven straight field goals, two months after the Vikings traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to acquire a preseason competitor in Kaare Vedvik.