Min_Thielen 34 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 13:22.

NYJ_Herndon 12 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 1:01.

Min_FG Bailey 26, 10:13.

Min_Murray 11 run (Bailey kick), 8:15.

Min_FG Bailey 22, 5:49.

NYJ_FG Myers 55, 2:39.

Min_Murray 38 run (Bailey kick), 13:38.

NYJ_Darnold 1 run (Myers kick), 10:27.

Min_A.Robinson 34 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 5:16.

Min_FG Bailey 43, 3:22.

A_77,982.

RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 15-69, Thomas 1-23, Boone 4-4, Cousins 2-(minus 1), Diggs 2-(minus 7). New York, Crowell 11-29, Powell 5-20, Darnold 6-18, Cannon 2-4.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-40-0-241. New York, Darnold 17-42-3-206.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 9-110, Diggs 8-33, Treadwell 3-11, Murray 2-14, A.Robinson 1-34, Zylstra 1-23, Rudolph 1-16. New York, Cannon 4-69, Herndon 4-42, R.Anderson 3-44, A.Roberts 2-21, Crowell 1-21, Burnett 1-9, Powell 1-5, Tomlinson 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 42.