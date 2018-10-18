MINNESOTA (3-2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Minnesota 3-2-1, New York 3-3

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 8-2

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Jets 30-24, OT, Dec. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Cardinals 27-17; Jets beat Colts 42-34

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 7, Jets No. 21

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (28), PASS (8).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (9), PASS (19).

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (7), PASS (27).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (17), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams square off for 11th time, with New York undefeated at home in series (5-0). ... Vikings look for three-game winning streak after victories at Philadelphia and vs. Arizona. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was offered three-year, $90 million deal by Jets during free agency in March, but chose to sign with Minnesota for three years, $84 million. After striking out on Cousins, New York turned to draft and took Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall. ... Cousins' 185 completions rank second in NFL, one behind Indianapolis' Andrew Luck. His 1,921 yards passing through six games are second most in team history behind Daunte Culpepper (1,949 in 2004). ... RB Latavius Murray coming off career-high 155 yards rushing vs. Cardinals. ... WR Adam Thielen had 11 catches for 123 yards last week, joining Houston's Charley Hennigan (1961) as only players in NFL history with 100 or more yards in each of his team's first six games to begin season. With another 100-yard game, Thielen would join Detroit's Calvin Johnson (eight, 2012), Denver's Demaryius Thomas (seven, 2014), Dallas' Michael Irvin (seven, 1995) and Hennigan (seven, 1961) as only players with at least seven games in row at any point in same season. Thielen also leads NFL with 58 catches — most by player in first six games in league history — and 712 yards receiving. Thielen has three games of 10 or more catches, second -most in a season for Vikings behind Cris Carter's four in 1994 and '95. ... TE Kyle Rudolph has started 55 consecutive games, longest streak by any TE in team history. ... DE Danielle Hunter tied with Houston's J.J. Watt for NFL lead with seven sacks, and with Indianapolis' Margus Hunt with nine tackles for loss. ... DT Sheldon Richardson faces Jets for first time since being traded to Seattle before 2017 season for WR Jermaine Kearse and second-round draft pick. ... Jets looking for first three-game winning streak since Weeks 3-5 of last season. ... Darnold was 24 of 30 for 280 yards and two TD with one INT last week vs. Indianapolis, and 80.0 completion percentage was highest by Jets rookie in single game. Darnold looks for third straight game with at least two TD passes. ... RB Bilal Powell needs 22 yards rushing to pass Adrian Murrell for ninth on Jets' career list. ... Leading WR Quincy Enunwa (22 catches, 287 yards) out for game with sprained ankle that could sideline him multiple weeks. ... WR Terrelle Pryor has TD catches in each of last two games, but is dealing with groin injury. Status was uncertain mid-week. ... LB Darron Lee joins Arizona S Tre Boston as only players with 35 or more tackles (37) and at least three INTs this season. ... CB Morris Claiborne had first career pick-6 last week, returning Luck's second pass of game 17 yards for TD. ... Jets' secondary banged up with CBs Buster Skrine (concussion) and Trumaine Johnson (quad) uncertain to play and S Marcus Maye (broken thumb) ruled out. ... Jets only team to have two games with at least four takeaways in each. ... K Jason Myers set franchise record by making seven field goals, one shy of Rob Bironas' NFL record. He had 24 total points, with three PATs, to rank second to Bironas — who had 26 in record-setting game in 2007 — for most points in league history by player who didn't score TD. ... Fantasy tip: Thielen and Diggs could feast on Jets' short-handed secondary, but Rudolph could also be in for big game against shaky coverage.