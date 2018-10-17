Nose tackle Linval Joseph briefly exited Sunday’s 27-17 win against the Cardinals. Three days later, he was not at the start of Vikings practice while dealing with three different injuries.

Joseph was listed with knee, ankle and shoulder ailments on the Vikings’ official injury report on Wednesday. He was one of four players not practicing, including defensive end Everson Griffen (not injury related), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).

Joseph quickly returned and finished the Cardinals game. We’ll know more about his status for Sunday’s game against the Jets depending if and how much he practices on Thursday and Friday.

The good news is running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after he was a late scratch against the Cardinals. The Vikings are still awaiting his full recovery from the Sept. 16 injury.

Defensive end Tashawn Bower returned to practice after sitting out the past two weeks due to an ankle injury. Bower was also a full participant in practice.

Vikings’ injury report: Joseph (ankle/shoulder/knee), Griffen (not injury related), Sendejo (groin) and Reiff (foot) were held out; Bower (ankle), Cook (hamstring), defensive end Stephen Weatherly (rib), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (ankle) and long snapper Kevin McDermott (hand) were full participants.

We’ll update this when the Jets’ injury report is released.