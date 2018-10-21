Nose tackle Linval Joseph will miss just his fifth game since joining the Vikings in 2014.

Joseph, who had started 41 straight games before today, is inactive for Sunday’s kickoff against the Jets while dealing with three injuries that limited him throughout the week of practices. Joseph did not practice Wednesday and Thursday this week, listed with injuries to his knee, ankle and shoulder.

Second-year defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson will make his first career start in Joseph’s spot at nose.

The Vikings will be without five starters in Joseph, running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring), left tackle Riley Reiff (foot), defensive end Everson Griffen and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin).

Latavius Murray, Rashod Hill, Stephen Weatherly and George Iloka will all start for them, respectively. Rookie Brian O’Neill gets his second start at right tackle.

The Vikings defensive line will return end Tashawn Bower to play after the reserve had missed the last two games due to an ankle sprain. He’s active.

It’s a windy 45 degrees at MetLife Stadium. As an attendant says, “You didn’t have to bring the weather with you.” I told him this was warm. pic.twitter.com/QIkaeqjbnm — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) October 21, 2018

Vikings’ inactives: Joseph, Cook, Reiff, Griffen, Sendejo, linebacker Devante Downs and quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Jets’ inactives: S Marcus Maye (thumb), DB Trumaine Johnson (quad), CB Buster Skrine (concussion), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), DL Folorunso Fatukasi, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) and CB Derrick Jones.

Running back Isaiah Crowell is active after being listed questionable due to a foot injury.