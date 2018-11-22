Wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion), tight end David Morgan (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) were not able to practice with the Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.

Guard Tom Compton (knee), guard Mike Remmers (lower back) and receiver Adam Thielen (calf, lower back injury) were limited.

Linebacker Anthony Barr, who has missed the past three games because of a hamstring injury, was a full go, as were defensive end Everson Griffen (toe), guard Danny Isadora (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot).