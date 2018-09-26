Everson Griffen isn't the only Vikings player who has needed to work through off-the-field issues, and mental-health problems are more prevalent around the NFL and other pro sports leagues than many people realize.
Access Vikings writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Griffen situation and then Thursday night's game against the undefeated Rams in Los Angeles.
Also, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked about Griffen in the context of the impact on other team members, as well as his own relationship with the star defensive end.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Surprise of World Cup, Nigeria not afraid of US
Nigeria continues to be the surprise of the women's basketball worlds, becoming the first African country to advance to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.
Wolves
Reusse: Butler is a rebellious star in a rebellious league
Jimmy Butler might have messed up Tom Thibodeau's plan, but he is also at this moment more prominent in the NBA's pantheon of stars than at any previous time.
Wolves
Listen: Everything you need to know about the Jimmy Butler situation
On the first Timberwolves Talk podcast episode since Chris Hine took over the beat and Michael Rand took over as Wolves editor, the focus was pretty simple: Breaking down from all angles the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Twins
Red Sox send Orioles to record 112th loss, 19-3
Xander Bogaerts was proud to reach 100 RBIs for the season, and even more pleased that he did it batting behind J.D. Martinez.
High Schools
Minnesota Football Rankings
The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 26, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers: