Everson Griffen isn't the only Vikings player who has needed to work through off-the-field issues, and mental-health problems are more prevalent around the NFL and other pro sports leagues than many people realize.

Access Vikings writers Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the Griffen situation and then Thursday night's game against the undefeated Rams in Los Angeles.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (04:18): Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the circumstances surrounding defensive end Everson Griffen's situation and how players in the past have had troubles outside the locker room, as it's an issue that is easily overlooked. Looking towards the game against the Rams, they give their predictions on the outcome for game four.

Also, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked about Griffen in the context of the impact on other team members, as well as his own relationship with the star defensive end.