An obvious change with the Vikings offense from last year to this year under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo and new quarterback Kirk Cousins has been a shift away from a running-based attack to a passing-based attack.

A year ago, with Pat Shurmur calling plays and Case Keenum primarily under center, the Vikings had the second-most rushing attempts (501) in the NFL while ranking just 21st in pass attempts (527).

Through seven games this season, it's been pretty much the complete opposite. The Vikings rank No. 3 in pass attempts with 300 while ranking No. 24 in rushing attempts with 152. What was once close to an even split has become almost a 2-1 ratio of passes to runs.

Game situations have dictated some of the Vikings' imbalance, but head coach Mike Zimmer also spoke of "impatience" after the Vikings passed 40 times and ran 24 against the Jets.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.