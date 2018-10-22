Case Keenum, who was exceptional filling in as the Vikings' starting QB for most of last season and guided Minnesota to the NFC title game, was booed by the home fans last Sunday in a loss to the Rams, but fans are presumably happier after Keenum directed a 45-10 road victory over the hapless Cardinals on Thursday night.

Keenum posted a strong total QBR of 89.4, by far his best of the season, in the win. But overall he's near the bottom of the NFL among starting QBs in that metric. He's also thrown at least one INT in each of his seven starts and left Denver fans thirsty for new guy Chad Kelly.

Overall, I'd say of the four teams from the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes who met this week: The Vikings are getting what they paid for in Cousins; the Jets landed in a good spot; the Broncos are getting a back-to-earth performance from Keenum; and the Cardinals are taking their lumps with rookie Josh Rosen after reaching for Sam Bradford.

