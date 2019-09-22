Golden anniversary

What: Weekend-long celebration honoring the Vikings' 1969 NFL championship team.

Today: Halftime program at Vikings-Raiders game at U.S. Bank Stadium featuring members of the team. Former Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp will be the honorary captain for the game, and the Purple People Eaters (pictured, from left) — Jim Marshall, Alan Page, Gary Larsen and Carl Eller — will sound the gjallarhorn.

Jan. 4, 1970: The Western Conference champion Vikings defeated the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Browns 27-7 in 8-degree weather at Met Stadium in Bloomington. It was the 37th and final NFL Championship Game. The NFL and AFL then merged. A week later the Vikings lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV in New Orleans.