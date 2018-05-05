Only cornerback Mike Hughes remains unsigned from the Vikings’ 2018 draft class after two more picks inked their rookie deals, the team announced Saturday.

Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes and tight end Tyler Conklin have signed their standard four-year contracts. The rookie holdout ended years ago when the 2011 collective bargaining agreement slotted salaries based on draft position.

Holmes, a fourth-round pick taken at 102nd overall, has a deal worth about $3.2 million, based on last year’s contract for the 102nd pick.Conklin, a fifth-round pick taken 157th overall, inked a four-year deal expected to be worth about $2.7 million.

Both players signed in between practices of a three-day rookie minicamp this weekend. The Vikings’ offseason ramps up May 22 with the start of OTAs and the first 11-on-11 drills.