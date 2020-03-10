The Vikings were awarded three compensatory draft choices for 2020 by the NFL on Tuesday.

The added picks are a third rounder (105th overall), and two seventh rounders (249th and 253rd).

The picks were awarded because of the free agents the Vikings lost before last season (Sheldon Richardson, Tom Compton, Nick Easton, Trevor Siemian); the only free agent they gained was Shamar Stephen.

New England was awarded four picks, and the Vikings were one of six teams that got three. Thirty-two picks were awarded to 15 teams, basically adding a full round to the seven-round NFL Draft.

The draft is April 23-25 in Las Vegas.