there must be a catch

Three times this season, the Vikings have had two wideouts go over 100 receiving yards — and the Vikings haven't won any of those games. Here are those oddly futile efforts:

Date Opponent Receivers, yards Score

Sept. 16 Packers Adam Thielen (131), Stefon Diggs (128) T, 29-29

Sept. 27 Rams Thielen (135), Diggs (123) L, 38-31

Oct. 28 Saints Diggs (119), Thielen (103) L, 30-20