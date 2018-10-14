Latavius Murray, Vikings: The veteran running back had a career high 155 yards on 24 carries, scoring on a 21-yard run.

Danielle Hunter, Vikings: Emerging as one of the NFL’s best young defensive ends, Hunter had two sacks, recording a sack for the sixth consecutive game.

Adam Thielen, Vikings: Another 100-yard receiving game extended his modern era record to six in a row. Finished with 11 catches for 123 yards and a TD.