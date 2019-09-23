Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back
The NFL’s leading rusher had 110 yards in 16 carries and led the team with five targets and four catches.
Eric Wilson, Vikings linebacker
Subbing for injured Anthony Barr, he led the Vikings in sacks (two) and tackles (11).
Eric Kendricks, Vikings linebacker
A disruptive force, Kendricks had seven tackles as the Vikings limited Oakland to 88 rushing yards.
Twins
Twins ponder how they got damaged goods in Sam Dyson
Righthander Sam Dyson on Sunday left for Los Angeles, where he will meet with specialist Dr. Neal El-Attrache on Monday about his aching…
Twins
Scoggins: Bombas away! Sunday's game gives glimpse at playoff strategy
The final regular-season game at Target Field served as a quintessential 2019 Twins game. Majestic home runs, lots of scoring and shaky starting pitching.
Twins
Cruz belts 400th career home run, Sano hits two, Twins hold off Royals
The Twins took a 6-0 lead that shrunk to 6-5 before Miguel Sano smashed the second of his two homers and Nelson Cruz reached a personal milestone to overcome another game filled with poor pitching.
Vikings
Tracking Cousins: Quarterback returns to what Vikings want from him
The Vikings and Cousins returned to playing on their schedule, which meant fewer throws and plenty of handoffs.