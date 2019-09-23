Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back

The NFL’s leading rusher had 110 yards in 16 carries and led the team with five targets and four catches.

Eric Wilson, Vikings linebacker

Subbing for injured Anthony Barr, he led the Vikings in sacks (two) and tackles (11).

Eric Kendricks, Vikings linebacker

A disruptive force, Kendricks had seven tackles as the Vikings limited Oakland to 88 rushing yards.