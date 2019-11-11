game balls
Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back
The NFL rushing leader rushed 26 times for 97 yards and caught seven passes for 86 more.
Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback
Completed 23 of 32 passes for 220 yards, two scores and a two-point conversion in his fourth consecutive turnover-free game.
Eric Kendricks, Vikings linebacker
The Vikings' pass defense struggled all night, but Kendricks tipped away a crucial pass in the fourth quarter on fourth down to save his team's bacon.
