The Vikings are 3-15 playing the Bears on the road (3-14 at Soldier Field) since 2000:
2001 Bears 17, Vikings 10
2002 Bears 27, Vikings 23*
2003 Bears 13, Vikings 10
2004 Bears 24, Vikings 14
2005 Bears 24, Vikings 3
2006 Bears 23, Vikings 13
2007 Vikings 34, Bears 31
2008 Bears 48, Vikings 41
2009 Bears 36, Vikings 30 (OT)
2010 Bears 27, Vikings 13
2011 Bears 39, Vikings 10
2012 Bears 28, Vikings 10
2013 Bears 31, Vikings 30
2014 Bears 21, Vikings 13
2015 Vikings 23, Bears 20
2016 Bears 20, Vikings 10
2017 Vikings 20, Bears 17
2018 Bears 25, Vikings 20
*Game played at University of Illinois while Soldier Field was undergoing renovation.
