The Vikings are 3-15 playing the Bears on the road (3-14 at Soldier Field) since 2000:

2001 Bears 17, Vikings 10

2002 Bears 27, Vikings 23*

2003 Bears 13, Vikings 10

2004 Bears 24, Vikings 14

2005 Bears 24, Vikings 3

2006 Bears 23, Vikings 13

2007 Vikings 34, Bears 31

2008 Bears 48, Vikings 41

2009 Bears 36, Vikings 30 (OT)

2010 Bears 27, Vikings 13

2011 Bears 39, Vikings 10

2012 Bears 28, Vikings 10

2013 Bears 31, Vikings 30

2014 Bears 21, Vikings 13

2015 Vikings 23, Bears 20

2016 Bears 20, Vikings 10

2017 Vikings 20, Bears 17

2018 Bears 25, Vikings 20

*Game played at University of Illinois while Soldier Field was undergoing renovation.