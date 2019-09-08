Stefon Diggs is a go for the Vikings’ season opener against the Falcons.

Diggs, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring strain that popped up some time after an Aug. 27 practice, is active despite being listed as questionable. He worked out before Sunday’s kickoff and appeared to be running smoothly after being limited in practices Thursday and Friday.

Cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) and tight end Tyler Conklin, who injured his ribs in Friday’s practice, are the only Vikings players ruled out due to injury. Conklin said Friday afternoon he expected to play, but he will not.

That means Brandon Dillon, the undrafted Marian product, is active as the Vikings’ No. 3 tight end for his first NFL game.

Mark Fields, whom the Vikings sent a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick to Kansas City to acquire last week, will suit up eight days after he arrived in Minnesota.

Vikings’ inactives: Hughes (knee), Conklin (ribs), DT Armon Watts, OT Oli Udoh, G Dru Samia, WR Josh Doctson and DT Jalyn Holmes

Falcons’ inactives: OT Matt Gono (back), DT Deadrin Senat, OL Jamon Brown, RB Qadree Ollison, CB Jordan Miller, RB Brian Hill and WR Olamide Zaccheaus.

First-round rookie tackle Kaleb McGary will get his first NFL start for the Falcons.