The Vikings made two critical contract decisions on Monday, exercising the fifth-year option to linebacker Anthony Barr and choosing not to extend the same option for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Barr, coming off a down year after a fast start to his career, was selected to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

A source confirmed Bridgewater has been told that he will not be extended a fifth-year option. The team has until midnight on Tuesday to make the contract decision official.

Technically this means that 2017 is the final year of his contract. However, if Bridgewater starts training camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and is not activated to the 53-man roster during the season, his contract would be tolled or frozen, which would put him under team control for another year.