Defensive end Everson Griffen made his return to the Vikings off the bench, playing for the first time since Sept. 16 during Sunday night’s game against the Saints.

Stephen Weatherly continued to start for Griffen, who had only three practices under his belt last week in his return from a five-week absence to undergo mental health treatment. Griffen initially played on only third downs and then rotated series with Weatherly and Danielle Hunter.

Even though he didn’t start, Griffen returned to his role as an emotional leader for the Vikings. He broke down two defensive huddles with passionate speeches during pregame warmups, during which he also regained his place as one of the team captains at the head of the group.

Griffen had one tackle through three quarters, but he also pressured Saints quarterback Drew Brees on a third-and-goal play that led to an incompletion in the third quarter.

Brees proves mortal

Brees had been the NFL’s last starter to not throw an interception during the 2018 season, until safety Harrison Smith grabbed his overthrow in the second quarter. Smith’s pick, his third of the season, was Brees’ first interception since he was last in U.S. Bank Stadium. Brees threw two interceptions in the Saints’ NFC divisional playoff loss to the Vikings in January.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off a pass intended for the Saints’ Michael Thomas late in the second quarter — Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ first interception this season.

The Vikings did not get anything out of the turnover. Receiver Adam Thielen fumbled in the red zone, leading to a 54-yard return by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown two plays later.

Offense stumbles

After Thielen’s fumble, the Vikings offense stumbled to get back on track. Receiver Laquon Treadwell had a fourth-and-1 conversion knocked out of his hands to start the third quarter. Then quarterback Kirk Cousins took a sack that was initially ruled a fumble, but officials said his knee was down before the ball was taken by Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Four plays later, Cousins threw his first pick-six as a Vikings quarterback. Receiver Stefon Diggs stopped running a crossing route, leading to Cousins’ off-target throw that was returned 45 yards for a touchdown by Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

Thielen, record-setter

Thielen reset an NFL record with his 71st catch in the eighth week of the season. He broke Falcons receiver Julio Jones’ record (70 catches in 2015) for the most catches through eight games to start a season.

In the fourth quarter, Thielen went over 100 receiving yards for the eighth consecutive game to start a season, another NFL record, and tied him with former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson for most consecutive games over 100 yards.

Thielen had earlier broken the Vikings’ franchise record that had been set by Randy Moss for most catches in eight games to begin a season.

Six starters sit

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was one of six starters to not play against the Saints. Rhodes missed his first game of the season because of a foot injury suffered last week against the Jets. Linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) also saw his streak of 44 consecutive starts come to an end. Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) missed his third game in a row.

Left tackle Riley Reiff also sat out his third week in a row. Reiff is dealing with a foot injury that has bothered him since the Sept. 22 loss against Buffalo. Running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) and guard Tom Compton (knee) were also inactive.

Reliving the ‘Miracle’

A mashup of reactions to the “Minneapolis Miracle” played on the scoreboard to precede an emotional prime-time kickoff against the Saints. Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown for a walkoff playoff victory last January was replayed on the big screens three times. Diggs also was greeted with thunderous applause as the Vikings’ marquee final announcement out of the tunnel during pregame festivities.