Min_FG Bailey 37, 5:02.
Phi_FG Elliott 30, 12:24.
Min_Joseph 64 fumble return (Bailey kick), 4:12.
Min_Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :21.
Min_FG Bailey 22, 7:32.
Phi_FG Elliott 28, 2:57.
Phi_Smallwood 12 pass from Wentz (Smallwood run), 12:05.
Min_FG Bailey 52, 2:47.
Phi_Ertz 7 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:09.
A_69,696.
RUSHING_Minnesota, Murray 11-42, Diggs 2-25, Thomas 4-8, Boone 1-1, Cousins 5-1. Philadelphia, Ajayi 8-29, Smallwood 3-27, Wentz 5-26, Adams 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 30-37-0-301. Philadelphia, Wentz 24-35-0-311.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Diggs 10-91, Thielen 7-116, Rudolph 5-41, Treadwell 3-21, Murray 2-14, Ham 1-7, Thomas 1-6, Morgan 1-5. Philadelphia, Ertz 10-110, Agholor 4-45, Smallwood 3-44, Jeffery 2-39, Goedert 2-16, Gibson 1-48, Ajayi 1-5, Matthews 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Bailey 28, Bailey 45.
