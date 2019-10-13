Guard Dakota Dozier signed a one-year deal with a $45,000 signing bonus last spring to be offensive line insurance for the Vikings.

They’re turning to the policy, Dozier, for a third time in the season’s sixth game on Sunday against the Eagles. Dozier will start at right guard for the injured Josh Kline, who was ruled out with a foot injury. Dozier has started once at left guard and twice at right guard so far this season.

Sunday read: Linval Joseph disliked the meme “at first,” and now the sunglasses and oxygen mask are tattooed.

The Vikings will also be without two linebackers in Ben Gedeon (concussion) and Kentrell Brothers (wrist/hamstring). Recently-promoted rookie Cameron Smith, the fifth-round pick out of USC, is active for the first time of his NFL career.

Expect to see more Eric Wilson in place of Gedeon as the weak-side linebacker in the base defense.

The Eagles will be without six contributors, including a handful of starters in receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox.

Vikings’ inactives: G Kline (foot), LB Gedeon (concussion), LB Brothers (wrist/hamstring), DT Jalyn Holmes, OT Oli Udoh, G Dru Samia and DT Armon Watts.

Eagles’ inactives: WR DeSean Jackson, RB Corey Clement, CB Ronald Darby, CB Avonte Maddox, DT Tim Jernigan, RB Darren Sproles and G Nate Herbig.

