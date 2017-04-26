The Vikings have made some huge draft steals -- see Randy Moss -- and they've had some colossal draft busts.
Along the way there has been intrigue aplenty, with lots of unexpected twists. It's a lot to keep up with. Here's your chance to see if you know as much as you think you do about the Vikings. Test your chops with our Vikings NFL draft quiz.
And don't forget to share the quiz with your fellow Vikings draftniks.
