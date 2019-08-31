DEFENSIVE STARTERS

Left DE Danielle Hunter: Made his first Pro Bowl after tying for fourth in the NFL with 14.5 sacks.

DT Shamar Stephen: Returned to the Vikings after a season with Seattle to replace the only starter lost to free agency, Sheldon Richardson.

NT Linval Joseph: Two-time Pro Bowl player (2016-17) scored his first career TD last season (128 games).

Right DE Everson Griffen: Missed five games because of mental health issues after three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons.

Weakside LB Ben Gedeon: Third-year player had eight starts when the Vikings began the game in a base defense.

This is a photo of Shamar Stephen of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects the Minnesota Vikings active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017. (AP Photo) ORG XMIT: NFLHS17

Middle LB Eric Kendricks: Led the Vikings in tackles for the fourth consecutive season with 122.

Strongside LB Anthony Barr: Spurned the Jets at the last minute to return to Minnesota, where he has made four consecutive Pro Bowls.

Left CB Trae Waynes: Picking up fifth-year option turned out to be a good move because of the uncertain status of Mike Hughes, recovering from knee surgery.

Right CB Xavier Rhodes: Another two-time Pro Bowler (2016-17) whose numbers dropped last season.

Nickel C Mackensie Alexander: Started six games, led NFL defensive backs with four sacks.

SS Harrison Smith: All-Pro the past two seasons and a four-time Pro Bowl selection with a team-record four TDs on interceptions.

FS Anthony Harris: Took over as a starter in 2018 when Andrew Sendejo suffered a season-ending injury.





































