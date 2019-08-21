The Vikings defense is back together and getting healthy — especially at the line of scrimmage.

On Tuesday, nose tackle Linval Joseph returned to practice after offseason shoulder injury. Earlier this camp, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen returned to the Vikings this year after a one-year stint with the Seahawks.

That means just about every piece of the Vikings starting defense is healthy as the Sept. 8 season opener against the Falcons draws closer.

"We're excited, getting those guys back and getting them to work," defensive coordinator George Edwards said. "Just look for them to keep getting better throughout the rest of our time here in the preseason."

The two are a welcome sight back for a Vikings defense looking to get back to its 2017 level, where they were the league's top defense.

"When you look at us last year, we gave up a lot of big plays," Edwards said. "Especially earlier part of the season. We need to focus on those things, focus on the fundamentals."

On the injury front, wide receiver Olabisi Johnson returned after missing practice on Tuesday. Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill was still limited. Offensive tackle Aviante Collins, defensive end Ade Aruna and wide receiver Jeff Badet were all held out of practice.

Stopping the No. 1 pick

While Saturday's preseason game means little, it'll give the Vikings a chance to go up against the Cardinals and this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, brings a varied skill-set. Between his arm talent and scrambling abilities, it'll be a perfect chance for the Vikings defense to play against a dual-threat quarterback.

"We've got to be good in our rush plan this week to make sure he's not scrambling a bunch," Edwards said. "Also with coverage underneath. We always say pass rush and coverage go hand-in-hand, so we got to do a great job in both departments to keep him bottled up."

In-N-Out

Ifeadi Odenigbo has bounced around during his tenure with the Vikings since re-signing with the team last year. Edwards said they started him off at defensive tackle, but then switched him to defensive end.

While he stayed on the defensive line, the differences between the positions was tough for him at the beginning, Edwards said. But he's embraced the role and adaptability of playing multiple positions, wherever the team needs him.

"From where he's started and where he is now, it's like night and day," Edwards said. "Now, he's kind of relaxed, being able to have that position flex to move from inside to outside, outside to inside and situational defenses that we put him in."

Bailey perfect

With questions swirling around who the Vikings will choose for kicker, punter and holder, Dan Bailey was perfect Wednesday.

The kicker went 6-for-6 on field goal attempts on Wednesday, with his longest at 50 yards. Matt Wile and Chad Beebe held for three attempts each.