Effects show after day off

Setting the scene

As the Vikings returned to work after their first scheduled off day of camp, their offense had a rocky showing on a cool afternoon in Eagan, with Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs getting their signals crossed on a deep ball that could have gone for a touchdown and Nick Easton misfiring on two snaps, including one that ended practice.

Thielen happy for Diggs

Two days after the Vikings signed Stefon Diggs to a five-year, $72 million contract, fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen said he “couldn’t be happier” for Diggs or the Vikings. “I’ve never seen anybody grind the way he does in the offseason, during the season,” Thielen said. “So, if there’s anybody that deserves getting a contract like that, it’s him.” Thielen, who earned second-team All-Pro honors last year, is in the second year of a deal that pays him just $4 million this season. “That’s why I have an agent,” Thielen said. “He takes care of that stuff so I don’t have to worry about it. When I signed my contract before last season, that’s why I did it — because I didn’t want to have to worry about money. I didn’t have to want to worry about my contract. I wanted to just go out and play football.”

Harris on hand

Former Vikings guard Mike Harris, who had to retire after the 2016 season because of a congenital brain condition, was on the sidelines for practice Thursday, looking to glean tips from the offensive linemen that he could take back to his new job: Harris is now the offensive line coach at Hopkins.

Offensive line in flux

Injuries to Pat Elflein and Mike Remmers, and an illness for Rashod Hill, have kept the Vikings from getting their starting offensive linemen much work together. Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings will try rookie tackle Brian O’Neill on the left side of the line later in camp, after working him at right tackle so far. “When you’re only dressing seven on game day, you have to be prepared for anything,” Zimmer said.

Camp chatter

–Thielen, on Randy Moss entering the Hall of Fame this weekend.

Injury report

Wide receiver Stacy Coley returned to practice after nursing a groin injury, while guard Mike Remmers watched practice with his left ankle wrapped. Running back Roc Thomas and linebacker Kentrell Brothers did not practice, and Anthony Barr did not take part in team drills, for reasons he said he was not able to discuss. “Any questions about that, talk to the head man,” Barr said.

BEN GOESSLING