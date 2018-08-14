Even victors feel the heat

Setting the scene

Under a blistering 90-degree sun, fans packed the TCO Performance Center stands and grassy knolls to watch the Vikings return to practice after Saturday’s preseason win in Denver. Few clouds and wind gusts provided reprieve from the heat. A sweltering afternoon means a big man like Rashod Hill loses even more pounds during the two-hour practice in what is mostly water weight. “Probably five,” Hill said after practice.

Offense has sloppy return

Quarterback Kirk Cousins sailed his first 11-on-11 pass over a covered Laquon Treadwell, and later did the same on a corner route by tight end David Morgan. That set the tone for a sloppy, injury-filled afternoon for the Vikings offense. Cousins had to redo a hurry-up drill after coach Mike Zimmer was upset Cousins didn’t spike the ball to stop the dwindling clock, instead running another play.

Murray, Ham show well in pass pro

Running back Latavius Murray and fullback C.J. Ham were the only Vikings backs to register more than one positive rep during one-on-one pass protection drills. Murray stymied linebackers Ben Gedeon and Brett Taylor while Ham held up linebackers Reshard Cliett and Garret Dooley. Running back Dalvin Cook had a tough matchup with linebacker Eric Kendricks, and didn’t appear to win. Running back Mike Boone and fullback Johnny Stanton struggled the most.

Remmers returns, Hill leaves briefly

The offensive line shuffled continued, briefly, on Monday. Right guard Mike Remmers (left ankle) returned to practice after sitting out nearly two weeks, including missing Saturday’s preseason opener in Denver. However, Remmers did not take part in full-team drills. Guard Danny Isidora remained in Remmers’ spot at right guard with the starting lineup. A brief scare occurred when right tackle Rashod Hill went down during an 11-on-11 period. Hill was slow to get up and got carted into the trainer’s room. He returned no more than 15 minutes later and jumped back into drills. “I stepped on the back of the guard’s foot and rolled over a bit,” Hill said.

Camp chatter

– co-offensive line coach Clancy Barone playfully ribbed Remmers upon his return to practice from a left ankle injury. Remmers was participating in line drills.

Injury report

Receiver Stefon Diggs (undisclosed) did not practice after catching three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason opener. Defensive end Everson Griffen (undisclosed) was not at practice after playing last weekend. Receiver Brandon Zylstra (hamstring) was held out of a second consecutive practice. Receiver Stacy Coley was carted off the field after landing awkwardly while going up for a pass. Remmers (left ankle) returned. Linebacker Anthony Barr (undisclosed) suited up after missing two practices and Saturday’s game, but he was limited to individual drills. Nose tackle Linval Joseph practiced with his right elbow heavily braced after missing the Broncos game. Rookie defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes hobbled off the field with an apparent lower-body injury during an 11-on-11 period

ANDREW KRAMMER