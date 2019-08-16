A daily dispatch from Eagan

Buck stopped here

A near-capacity crowd arrived Friday in Eagan to bid farewell to the Vikings’ second training camp at the TCO Performance Center. They brought enthusiasm for the 13th and final padded practice of camp, cheering loudly for deep completions such as quarterback Sean Mannion’s long ball to receiver Jordan Taylor in passing drills. A collective groan overcame them when kicker Dan Bailey whiffed on his second of three misses, knocking a 44-yard field-goal attempt off the left upright. Fans were rewarded at the end when some players chose to stay and throw autographed footballs into the stands. Twins center fielder Byron Buxton, not with the team in Texas as he recovers from a left shoulder injury, stopped by practice in a Stefon Diggs jersey. Buxton handed Diggs a Twins jersey, which the Vikings receiver draped over his pads after practice.

Bailey uneven again

Bailey came crashing back to earth Friday, just a couple of days after he kicked off competition for his job with a perfect 7-for-7 day on field goals and extra points. Bailey went 3-for-6 on field goal attempts, missing from 44, 47 and 49 yards, all with receiver Chad Beebe holding. Bailey hit the left upright from 44 yards away and missed the other two wide left and wide right. His makes came from 37, 39 and 42 yards. This was a day after Kaare Vedvik went 5-for-6 in his first field goal session with the Vikings. Vedvik only punted during Friday’s practice.

Impressive trick play

In what may never be seen again, rookie receiver Davion Davis took a reverse handoff and slung an impressive sidearm pass about 30 to 40 yards downfield to running back Alexander Mattison for a trick play by the reserves. In actual game action, Davis likely would have been tackled by the incoming defensive end on the play, but his throw wowed teammates and fans alike.

More on his plate?

A noteworthy sight Friday was rookie receiver Olabisi Johnson standing next to Chad Beebe as the two traded off punt returns during a special teams drill. Johnson, the seventh-round pick from Colorado State, has impressed coaches with his consistency in practice and playmaking in last week’s preseason opener. He also got some first-team reps with the starting offense this week.

Camp chatter

– an anonymous voice yelled among the 90ish Vikings players warming up at practice, willing the music to continue as the audio device and/or speakers malfunctioned.

Injury report

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (arm) missed his seventh consecutive practice, making him unlikely to play Sunday night against the Seahawks. Tackle Aviante Collins (leg) missed his ninth practice and also likely won’t play. Defensive end Ade Aruna (undisclosed) remains sidelined. Nose tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder) is still being held out of team drills. Tight end David Morgan (undisclosed) and cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list. However, of the two, only Hughes has been seen rehabbing off to the side of practice. Defensive end Tashawn Bower (Achilles) remains on the non-football injury list.