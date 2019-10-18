EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings tight end David Morgan will have season-ending knee surgery.
The Vikings announced the news Friday. After an injury that occurred last year lingered through training camp, Morgan was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.
The 2016 sixth-round draft pick out of Texas-San Antonio became a valuable blocker and likely would have fit well with the new offensive scheme this year in which the Vikings are running more and using multiple tight end sets. Instead, Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin are getting the playing time behind veteran Kyle Rudolph.
