Right tackle Mike Remmers returned to practice this week, providing hope he could make his way back to the playing field this Sunday from an Oct. 29 concussion.

But Remmers wore a beanie instead of a helmet as he watched his teammates at the start of Friday’s practice, two days before the NFC North-leading Vikings (7-2) host the NFC West-leading Rams (7-2).

The Vikings also appear likely to be without safety Andrew Sendejo, who has not practiced all week while resting groin and hamstring injuries. It’s unclear yet whether either player could be available for next Thursday’s game in Detroit. Head coach Mike Zimmer addresses reporters at 12:30 p.m.

Defensive end Brian Robison walked off the practice field after warmups. The veteran practiced without issue Wednesday and Thursday. The official injury report will be released later this afternoon.