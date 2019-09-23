Second-year cornerback Mike Hughes made his debut for the 2019 season during the Vikings’ 34-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Hughes, who hadn’t played in 11 months since injuring multiple ligaments in his left knee, saw a decent workload — about 30 snaps as the slot cornerback — while knocking off some rust. Hughes had three tackles, missed two tackles and was flagged for defensive holding, which was declined after Hunter Renfrow caught a 12-yard pass with Hughes in coverage.

“It was really good for Mike to get out there and get his feet wet,” coach Mike Zimmer said. “He missed some tackles, but I think that’s part about the apprehension — you know, when you first go out there and you haven’t played in over a year.”

Hughes played with a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee.

“I’m not really a big fan of the brace,” Hughes said. “I listen to orders and follow directions. We’ll see what we do with the brace from here.”

Hughes’ return came at a good time for the Vikings with cornerback Mackensie Alexander still sidelined because of a dislocated elbow suffered Sept. 8 against the Falcons.

“I knew he was going to be a little rusty,” Zimmer said, “but he’s going to continue to get better and better now as it goes forward, once he starts continuing to build his confidence about his injury.”

Kline, Beebe injured

The Vikings lost two players to injury in right guard Josh Kline (concussion) and receiver Chad Beebe (ankle).

Kline was injured while diving at Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow in the open field during a screen pass to Dalvin Cook. Kline’s helmet hit Morrow’s knee, putting Kline in the concussion protocol. Dakota Dozier played the rest of the game at right guard.

Beebe struggled to put weight on his right ankle at the end of the third quarter, around the time he was flagged for an illegal block that negated tight end Irv Smith Jr.’s 26-yard catch and run.

Smith had a breakout performance of sorts while leading the offense with 60 receiving yards on three catches, including a 20-yard catch down the seam to help set up Adam Thielen’s touchdown catch on the opening drive.

Smith fed off the play-action passing game, too, grabbing a 26-yard pass on a corner route in the third quarter.

“My time came, and I made the most of it,” Smith said.

Mattison gets airborne

Alexander Mattison spent his springs running hurdles and competing in the long jump for his high school’s track team in San Bernardino, Calif. That background helped Sunday.

Mattison leapt from the 4-yard line, soaring over Raiders safety Curtis Riley at the end of a 10-yard runto score his first NFL touchdown against the Raiders.

“You put on some of the Boise State film, you’ll catch it,” Mattison said. “I’m not sure many teams around the league know it, but I hurdled a lot [on runs] in college. I’ve got it in my back pocket; not a lot of people know I have it, but I do. That’s probably the longest I’ve felt like I’ve been in the air.”

Etc.

• Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, the former Vikings kicker, was booed at U.S. Bank Stadium all on three of his kicks, including the 51-yard field goal he bounced off the right upright that ended his streak of 17 straight field goals made for Oakland.

• The Vikings honored the 1969 NFL championship team at halftime with former head coach Bud Grant, defensive tackle Alan Page and quarterback Joe Kapp, who served as an honorary captain at the opening coin toss, among the attendees.

• Guard Pat Elflein (knee) and linebacker Ben Gedeon (groin) returned Sunday after being sidelined in Green Bay due to injuries.