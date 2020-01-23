The Vikings still haven’t made any announcements about their new offensive or defensive coordinators for the 2020 season, but they are also apparently in the market for a new wide receivers coach.

According to a NFL source, receivers coach Drew Petzing will not return for the 2020 season, ending his time in Minnesota after six seasons. Petzing became the wide receivers coach in 2019 after assisting with the quarterback position the previous year. His departure means the Vikings will have their third receivers coach in four years, and their fourth in Mike Zimmer’s tenure. Petzing came to Minnesota as part of Norv Turner’s first offensive staff in 2014, and stayed on to work for Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo and Kevin Stefanski (who worked with Petzing in the quarterback room in 2018 and could end up adding Petzing to his staff in Cleveland).

Speaking of Stefanski, defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who was not retained in Minnesota after his contract expired at the end of the 2019, could have an option to join the Packers’ staff rather than landing in Cleveland. Stefanski has been pursuing former Vikings defensive backs coach Joe Woods — who is currently the DB coach and passing game coordinator in San Francisco — though the 49ers’ spot in the Super Bowl and their desire to keep Woods in the event Robert Saleh gets a head coaching job next season could complicate matters. The Browns’ defensive staff likely won’t be finalized until after the Super Bowl, but it’s possible the team will keep defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker instead of bringing in Gray.

Former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, who interviewed with the Cowboys on Wednesday, has a chance to join Dallas’ staff; the Cowboys hired Mike Nolan to be their defensive coordinator, but Edwards could land with the team in a different capacity.

Coaches with expiring contracts are typically bound to their teams until 10 days after the completion of the season; the Vikings’ season ended on Jan. 11, meaning coaches like Edwards and Gray were officially free to look elsewhere on Wednesday.