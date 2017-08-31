After the Vikings’ starters fell behind 14-0 in the first half of their third preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday he thought they should play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

In the end, though, Zimmer decided against it, opting to sit most of the team’s prominent players and preserve the team’s relative state of good health before the start of the regular season next Monday against the New Orleans Saints. What the Vikings were left with instead Thursday night, in a 30-9 loss to the Dolphins, was a listless showing that didn’t provide much of a showcase for fringe players trying to make the roster.

The Dolphins, who also sat most of their starters, posted 223 yards in the first half against the Vikings’ backups, with wide receiver Jakeem Grant totaling 141 receiving yards in the first half alone. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and tight end Bucky Hodges suffered concussions, and after the Vikings’ first touchdown, kicker Marshall Koehn hurt his chances of wresting a job from Kai Forbath when he pulled an extra point wide left.

The Vikings put many of their offensive and defensive starters through a pregame conditioning workout, sitting center Pat Elflein and guard/tackle Jeremiah Sirles in addition to the players listed on their first-team offense.

Behind a starting offensive line of Rashod Hill, T.J. Clemmings, Zac Kerin, Danny Isidora and Willie Beavers, Heinicke completed only nine of his 20 passes, throwing for 93 yards and running for another 18 while trying to evade steady pressure from the Dolphins’ defense. He was slow to get up after a first-quarter shot that saw him hit his head on a defensive lineman’s back, and was sacked in the second quarter when pressure came around Kerin through the middle of the Vikings’ line.

Heinicke, who played through a rib injury in the second half of the Vikings’ comeback win on Sunday, eventually left because of a concussion when Praise Martin-Oguike sacked him for a safety at the end of the first half.

On the defensive side of the ball, the night didn’t deliver a ringing endorsement of the Vikings’ depth at cornerback.

Grant used a quick move to get behind Sam Brown before running away from Jayron Kearse for a 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and caught passes of 28 and 39 yards against Jabari Price, who might have given up another big completion to Grant had the receiver been able to hang on to a deep throw.

Second-year cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who figures to begin the season as the Vikings’ nickel corner, was one of the team’s few prominent players to see the field Thursday night. Alexander looked solid in coverage early, and tipped a David Fales pass off a blitz.

But when the 2016 second-rounder broke up a pass for Grant in the end zone, he turned back to go nose-to-nose with the receiver after signaling incomplete. That earned him a taunting penalty to put the Dolphins in a first-and-goal situation, and Fales found former Gopher MarQuies Gray for a touchdown on the next play.

Brown was beaten for a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, when Mitch Mathews slipped by his lunging tackle attempt for a 19-yard score.

With his alma mater playing across town at TCF Bank Stadium former Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner got the final two quarters of work for the Vikings, connecting on nine of his first 11 passes for 79 yards. His attempt to lead a touchdown drive, though, ended when he slipped on a rollout and was touched down for a five-yard loss by Trevor Reilly.

Leidner finished 13-for-18 passing for 120 yards and rushed three times for 4 yards.