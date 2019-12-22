Vikings PLAYOFF SEEDING
•The Vikings became the latest NFC team to clinch a playoff spot Saturday night when the 49ers eliminated the defending conference champion Rams with a 34-31 victory.
•The Vikings could win the NFC North with two victories and two Green Bay losses. The Packers (11-5) have the tiebreaker (record within the division) and would need to lose at Detroit (3-10-1) in Week 17.
•The Vikings have a mathematical chance to be seeded anywhere in the top six except fourth, which will go to the NFC East champion, or first. They needed the 49ers to lose Saturday to keep that possibility alive.
