The term ``clickbait'' has been popularized because there are so many websites that try to throw eye candy onto your screen to capture your clicks so they can fail to monetize them.

That's what clickbait is.

Here's what clickbait isn't: Something you disagree with. Something that captures an audience but not you.

Now this, this is clickbait: My Week 1 NFL power rankings.

This will not benefit society in any way and is irrelevant to the way NFL seasons play out. But please click because, I don't know, clicking on this is better than clicking on a lot of other clickbait?

1. Minnesota Vikings

Homer pick? Nope. You've come to the wrong place for homer picks. The Vikings are No. 1 this week because they produced the most impressive victory over what I think was a quality opponent. The 49ers look pretty good to me.

2. Los Angeles Rams

They spotted a half on the road to a team with a supposed home-field advantage, and then took the Raiders apart in the second half.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Could be No. 1 based on the Super Bowl and a Week 1 victory over Atlanta, but if Atlanta had been competent in the red zone we'd be talking about the Eagles' injuries and faltering offense.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

I covered Patrick Mahomes, a nice guy with an erratic arm. If he had thrown like his son does, the senior Mahomes would be in the Twins Hall of Fame, or maybe the one in Cooperstown.

5. New England Patriots

I don't trust Kansas City to stay ahead of New England, but they were more impressive in Week 1.

6. Atlanta Falcons

Falcons were good enough to win the last two Super Bowls. This is not meant to be a compliment.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

I don't trust Blake Bortles, and you can't make me.

8. New Orleans Saints.

The defense was horrid in Week 1. I expect it to get better, and the return from suspension of Mark Ingram will eventually give the running game a boost.

9. Aaron Rodgers

T-10. Cleveland Browns.

Kidding.

T-10. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kidding.

T-10. Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco, the NFL's most overpaid player, may have new life with Alex Collins, John Brown and Michael Crabree at his disposal.

T-10. New York Jets

Maybe not kidding.

