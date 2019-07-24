A couple days after the Vikings waived suspended running back Roc Thomas, they picked up a different running back off waivers.

De’Angelo Henderson, the 2017 sixth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, joins the Vikings backfield after he was waived by the Jets earlier this week. The Vikings put in a waiver claim and were awarded the 26-year-old Henderson, who was drafted by the Broncos while Gary Kubiak was a senior personnel advisor for Denver.

The Vikings waived safety Micah Abernathy, who was an undrafted signing in May, to make room on the 90-man roster.

Henderson (5-7, 208 pounds) rejoins Kubiak in Minnesota. He also knows first-year Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison, who held the same title with the Jets last season.

The Vikings backfield is back up to seven candidates for training camp along with Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, C.J. Ham, Ameer Abdullah, Mike Boone and Khari Blasingame.

Henderson has nine carries for 32 yards in eight NFL games. He added two catches for 36 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown, during his rookie season in Denver.