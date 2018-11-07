The Vikings claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Wednesday.

Abdullah, 25, was the Lions’ leading rusher two of the past three seasons.

The transaction was confirmed by NFL sources.

A second-round pick (54th overall) out of Nebraska in 2015, Abdullah fell behind rookie Kerryon Johnson and veterans Theo Riddick and LeGarrette Blount on the Detroit depth chart and was waived Tuesday. He played in only three games, rushing once for a yard and catching two passes.

Abdullah, 5-9 and 200 pounds, led the Lions in rushing as a rookie with 597 yards but was sidelined for most of 2016 because of foot surgery. He had 552 rushing yards last season.

A native of Homewood, Ala., Abdullah rushed for more than 1,600 yards in both his junior and senior seasons at Nebraska. Near the end of his senior season, he won the Senior CLASS award for top Division I player based on athletic, community and classroom achievements.

His base salary this season is $875,000.

Detroit re-signed former Eagan running back Zach Zenner on Tuesday.

The Vikings are on a bye week after beating Detroit 24-9 at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, a game where they unleashed a successful one-two rushing punch of Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.

Murray leads the team with 417 yards on 92 carries (4.5 average) with five touchdowns. Cook, sidelined most of the season because of a hamstring injury, has 187 yards on 46 carries, but 70 of that came on one run Sunday.

Mike Boone and Roc Thomas have also seen action as halfbacks.