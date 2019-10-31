MINNESOTA (6-2) at KANSAS CITY (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Off

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Vikings 5-3; Chiefs 4-4

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 7-5

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Chiefs 16-10, Oct. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Redskins 19-9; Chiefs lost to Packers 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING — Vikings No. 5, Chiefs T8

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (3), PASS (16)

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (7), PASS (8)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (27), PASS (2)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (30), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs beat Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl 4 on Jan. 11, 1970, final one played before AFL merged with NFL. ... Minnesota fourth in NFL in points against (16.5) while Kansas City fourth in points scored (28.3). ... Vikings defense has allowed one rush TD this season. ... Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer 4-1 against AFC West. ... QB Kirk Cousins set Vikings single-game record for completion rate (23 of 26) last week vs Redskins. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter tied for third in NFL in sacks (10). ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads NFL with 823 yards rushing and 1,116 yards from scrimmage. ... Vikings WR Stefon Diggs fourth in league with 706 yards receiving. He broke Randy Moss's franchise record for three-game stretch with 452 yards from Week 6 to Week 8. ... Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes missed last week's game with knee injury. He has NFL-record 15 300-yard passing games in 24 outings. ... Backup QB Matt Moore threw for 267 yards and two TDs last week vs Green Bay. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has receptions in 87 consecutive games. ... Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz has played 7,798 consecutive snaps over 120 games. ... Kansas City has had five players with multiple sacks over past two games. ... Fantasy Tip: It could be good day to sit Chiefs WRs Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins given uncertainty at QB spot and fact Minnesota ranks eighth in league against pass.