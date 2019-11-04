GIVE HIM ROOM, GIVE HIM ROOM

As Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker sprinted down the field after his 44-yard field goal won Sunday’s game, he was joined by injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has a bum ankle and dislocated a knee two weeks ago. “When I was going I saw Patrick, and I wanted to embrace him,” Butker said, “and I’m like, ‘Nah, he can’t get hurt.’ ”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings C Garrett Bradbury vs. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

WHO WON?

Jones, back after missing three games to a groin injury, wreaked havoc at the line of scrimmage and had a sack. Bradbury had two crucial penalties.

PLAY OF THE GAME

LONG GONE

Midway through the third quarter, the Vikings led 16-10 and pinned the Chiefs on their own 3. But on second-and-4, Damien Williams (26) roared up the middle on a 91-yard touchdown run with Vikings safeties Harrison Smith (22) and Anthony Harris (41) missing on tackle attempts.

THE QUOTE

“We misfitted a little bit. We had a pressure coming off the outside, we got a little wide and then we missed tackles.”

— Vikings coach Mike Zimmer