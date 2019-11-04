game balls
Damien Williams, Chiefs running back
Undrafted after being kicked out of Oklahoma in 2013, Williams had a career-long 91-yard touchdown run as part of a 125-yard rushing day, best of his five-year career.
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs receiver
A three-time Pro Bowler, Hill had six catches for 140 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown and a 41-yarder to set up the tying field goal.
Harrison Butker, Chiefs kicker
On a day when Vikings counterpart Dan Bailey missed a key extra point, Butker had four field goals, including a 54-yarder and the game-winner from 44.
