David Montgomery, Bears running back

The rookie rushed 23 times for 113 yards, and dragged several Vikings into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown run.

Eric Wilson, Vikings linebacker

With Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks sitting, Wilson stepped up to make a game-high 12 tackles, two for losses.

Eddy Pineiro, Bears kicker

So none of his four field goals was longer than 34 yards, but if he misses any of them, the Vikings win the game.