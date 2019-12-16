game balls
Danielle Hunter, Vikings defensive end
Hunter forced two of the four Chargers fumbles, one of them with a sack of Philip Rivers, and recovered a fumble as well.
Ifeadi Odenigbo, Vikings defensive tackle
Odenigbo had a sack and scored his first NFL touchdown with a 56-yard fumble recovery and return.
Harrison Smith, Vikings safety
The Pro Bowler had an interception and a fumble recovery and was in on six tackles, including one for a loss.
