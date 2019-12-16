game balls

Danielle Hunter, Vikings defensive end

Hunter forced two of the four Chargers fumbles, one of them with a sack of Philip Rivers, and recovered a fumble as well.

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Vikings defensive tackle

Odenigbo had a sack and scored his first NFL touchdown with a 56-yard fumble recovery and return.

Harrison Smith, Vikings safety

The Pro Bowler had an interception and a fumble recovery and was in on six tackles, including one for a loss.