– One bright spot in Thursday's preseason opener came from rookie seventh-round receiver Stacy Coley, who made the Vikings’ two biggest plays of the night on offense.

Coley, drafted 219th overall out of Miami, sped past multiple Bills defenders to turn a shallow catch into a 38-yard gain. He later rebounded from a miscommunication with quarterback Case Keenum, who sought Coley on a go route, but the receiver instead cut inside. After halftime, Coley made a 24-yard downfield grab to set up C.J. Ham’s third-quarter touchdown run.

Coley, who had 67 yards on three catches, also returned one punt for 8 yards.

Specialists jockey

An uneven night from Vikings specialists might not have done much to clear up competitions.

Cornerback Marcus Sherels, the veteran punt returner, had the night off on special teams, so rookie Rodney Adams fielded both kickoffs and punts to mixed results. Adams muffed one punt, saved by teammate Jack Tocho, and drew an illegal hit on another. Adams returned three kickoffs for gains of 19, 19 and 27 yards.

Punter Taylor Symmank impressed with a 60-yard punt that rolled to the Bills 6-yard line on his first attempt. But his inconsistency showed on ensuing punts of 31, 46 and 49 yards.

Veteran punter Ryan Quigley pinned Buffalo at its own 7-yard line with a 31-yard punt, his best of the night. Quigley had another punt for 45 yards.

Robinson starts

Edmond Robinson was the first player to take Chad Greenway’s spot at weak-side linebacker, getting the start against the Bills. Robinson, entering his third NFL season, made an impressive leaping deflection on a Taylor pass at the end of the first quarter. He finished with four tackles.

Undrafted linebacker Eric Wilson put on a strong display by leading all defenders with seven tackles. The rookie also chipped in two pass deflections.

Sankey injured

Running back Bishop Sankey needed two Vikings athletic trainers to help him limp off the field after injuring his right leg.

Sankey, who gained 14 yards on four carries, was injured on his best run of the night, a 14-yard scamper he bounced toward the right sideline. The Vikings were already without injured running backs Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon.

Seven sit out

The Vikings did not suit up seven players in Murray (ankle), tackle Riley Reiff (back), McKinnon (undisclosed), receiver Laquon Treadwell (leg), linebacker Kentrell Brothers (hamstring), defensive end Brian Robison (undisclosed) and cornerback Jabari Price (undisclosed).