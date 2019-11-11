By the numbers
90
Yards of the Vikings' second touchdown drive Sunday, giving them five touchdown drives of at least 90 yards this season.
2
The Vikings had a successful two-point conversion on Sunday night, their first since Nov. 18, 2018, vs. Chicago.
32
After an eight-point night, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (a former Cowboy) has now scored against all 32 NFL teams and is one point short of 1,000 for his career.
Vikings
Vikings rise to challenge, knock off Cowboys 28-24
The Vikings' go-ahead touchdown drive at the end of the third quarter — leading to their 28-24 victory — took 6:59 and covered 75 yards in 13 plays. All but two plays were on the ground.
Vikings
Trash-talking Rudolph re-emerges as threat in Vikings attack
A microphone near the end zone picked up Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph adding insult to his two-point conversion catch in the third quarter of Sunday's victory.
Vikings
Cook leads Vikings to 28-24 prime-time road win over Cowboys
Dalvin Cook did plenty in the running game.
