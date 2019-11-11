By the numbers

90

Yards of the Vikings' second touchdown drive Sunday, giving them five touchdown drives of at least 90 yards this season.

2

The Vikings had a successful two-point conversion on Sunday night, their first since Nov. 18, 2018, vs. Chicago.

32

After an eight-point night, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (a former Cowboy) has now scored against all 32 NFL teams and is one point short of 1,000 for his career.